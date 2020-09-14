James (Jim) Lee Burke

October 26, 1949- August 29, 2020

HOUSTON, TX-James (Jim) Lee Burke, 70, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia in Houston, Texas. Jim was born to Marvin and Iris Burke, October 26th, 1949, in Muscatine, Iowa.

He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1967. After graduation, he honorably served in the United States Army stationed in Germany then serving in the Vietnam War. In the Army he served as a wheeled vehicle and tank turret mechanic. Upon his return from the Army, he worked construction for several years, was a Production Supervisor at H.J. Heinz Co., later retiring as a Supervisor and Machinist at Young Brothers Stamp Works.

Jim was most proud of his family and loved to spend time with family and friends. He was a Christian man, who enjoyed listening to music, reading, gardening, going for walks, fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was an extremely loving and caring man who would do anything for the people he loved. Jim's warm smile and charismatic laugh will be remembered and missed greatly by all who knew him.

He will be deeply missed by his son, Travis (April) Burke, his grandchildren, Mason, Logan, and Riley Burke, Eli (Leake) and Kendal (Nollen), his sister Sharon (Richard) Hamilton, his sister Patricia (Bob) Brown, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Mabel (Kurtz) Burke, grandparents Frank and Hattie (Gillum) Proffitt, his parents Marvin and Iris (Proffitt) Burke, his sister Connie (Burke) Bollman, a niece Lee (Hamilton) Stroughmatt, and a nephew Michael Phillips, Jr.