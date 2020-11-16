Jane Ann O'Toole

April 30, 1945-November 13, 2020

LETTS - Jane Ann O'Toole, 75, of Letts, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m., with a rosary at 10, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the St. Malachys Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the family or for a mass in her honor at the Ss. Mary Mathias Parish. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Jane was born on April 30, 1945, in Muscatine, the daughter of Owen Lovell and Helen Ruthe (Miller) Olson. She married James O'Toole on March 21, 1970 at St. Mathias Church.

She was a 1963 graduate of Muscatine High School. After High School she graduated from the North East Missouri State College in Kirksville, Missouri. She was a teacher before becoming a homemaker. Jane was a member of the St. Mathias Church, Marspa teacher's education guild, bowling group, and the St. Malachy preservation society. She was a county trustee for years and worked many elections. Jane was extremely proud of her kids and loved her cats. Most importantly she loved her family and enjoyed her close relationship with her granddaughter Abby.

Jane is survived by her husband, James Patrick O'Toole of Letts, son, Jonathan O'Toole of Letts, daughter, Sarah (Tim) Duggan of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Abigail 'Abby' Murdock; step-grandson, Devon Duggan; brother, Robert (Wanda) Olson of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.