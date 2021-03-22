Menu
Jane L. Morgan
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Jane L. Morgan

April 30, 1942-March 18, 2021

MUSCATINE-Jane L. Morgan, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine. Interment will be in Island Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Muscatine V.F.W. Post 1565 on Grandview Avenue. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Jane's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Jane Louise Hatfield was born on April 30, 1942 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of William Henry and Mabel Jane (Moomey) Hatfield. On August 21, 1964, she was united in marriage to William A. "Willy" Morgan in Aledo, Illinois. Jane was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed collecting clowns, going dancing with her husband and was well recognized in the south end area for her beautiful flower gardens.

Jane will be deeply missed by her children, Willa Mae Lee of Severance, Colorado, Kimberly Kay (Steven) Dahnke of Muscatine, Glen Allen (Derri) Morgan of Byers, Colorado, Michael Jay (Charrie) Diveney of Muscatine and Marty Joe Diveney of Victoria, Illinois; grandchildren, Alishia (Mark) Zavednak, Nicole (Sotirios) Gatsiopoulos, Heather (Chad) Winkinhofer, Cassandra (Ryan) Diveney – Steele, Benjamin Dahnke and Jacob (Karina) Dahnke; great-grandchildren, Stephanie Lee, Dakota Allred, Mariah Diveney, Makayla Diveney, Logan Winkinhofer, Corbin Winkinhofer, Stephanie Winkinhofer, Max Dahnke and Derek Dahnke; step-grandchildren, Bruce Reichert, Mark Cook and Brooke Newsom; brothers, Teddy (Ann) Hatfield, and Thomas (Sharon) Hatfield all of Muscatine; sisters, Shirley Dieckman of Muscatine and Judy Petersen of West Liberty and nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willy in 2014; an infant child; granddaughter, Corren Morgan; grandson, Mikey Diveney; brothers, Robert, Bill, Walter and Ed Hatfield; sisters, Dorothy Beason and Genevieve McDaniel; son-law, Stephen Lee and daughter-in-law, Annie Diveney.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Mar
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry for your loss. I will always remember Jane and Tooter Philpott using Trivial Pursuit cards like flashcards to up their game in the custodians room at Garfield School. That was during the breaks they took from volunteering for the school. Grand lady.
Linda Kelty
March 25, 2021
