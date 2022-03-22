Janet M. Schubick

July 10, 1935-March 17, 2022

MUSCATINE-Janet M. Schubick, 86, of Muscatine, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Per her wishes, she has been cremated. Private graveside services and inurnment will be held at a later date. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Janet Marie Anson was born July 10, 1935, in Muscatine, the daughter of Lila (Harry) Johnson and Clyde (LaRae) Anson. She married Otto H. Schubick, Jr. on December 29, 1959 in Aledo, IL. Together they raised 9 children. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching TV (especially the Chicago Cubs) and spending time with her family.

Janet will be deeply missed by her children: Lynn (Denny) Latimer, Mike (Deb), Dave (Melody), Delbert (Juli) and Paula (John) Martinson; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren along with several extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto (1991); sister, Marilyn; 4 sons: Steve, Doug, Randy and Clyde; and 1 grandson, Jake.