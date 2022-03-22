Menu
Janet M. Schubick
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Janet M. Schubick

July 10, 1935-March 17, 2022

MUSCATINE-Janet M. Schubick, 86, of Muscatine, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Per her wishes, she has been cremated. Private graveside services and inurnment will be held at a later date. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Janet Marie Anson was born July 10, 1935, in Muscatine, the daughter of Lila (Harry) Johnson and Clyde (LaRae) Anson. She married Otto H. Schubick, Jr. on December 29, 1959 in Aledo, IL. Together they raised 9 children. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching TV (especially the Chicago Cubs) and spending time with her family.

Janet will be deeply missed by her children: Lynn (Denny) Latimer, Mike (Deb), Dave (Melody), Delbert (Juli) and Paula (John) Martinson; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren along with several extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto (1991); sister, Marilyn; 4 sons: Steve, Doug, Randy and Clyde; and 1 grandson, Jake.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
My deepest sympathies. I delivered Hy-Vee groceries to Janet. Nice lady
Julia Buster
Work
March 23, 2022
