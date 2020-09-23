Jeffrey Ryan Hahn

September 18, 2020

MUSCATINE-Jeffrey Ryan Hahn, 32, of Muscatine, Iowa passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his residence, Harmony Place.

Jeffrey's journey through life was filled with celebrations, challenges, and the support of many people in the community. In his own right, Jeffrey was a master teacher empowering others to learn new concepts, strategies, and a different way to look at learning opportunities for those with significant disabilities throughout his school years and his adult life. Jeffrey graduated from Muscatine High School following his time in the transition program.

As with most young adults, Jeffrey left home to live at Harmony Place with his roommates. Jeffrey worked as a greeter at Walmart and liked spending his time with friends at the Endeavors day program. Jeffrey also participated in Challenger baseball, Strikers bowling, and Truth singers.

Jeffrey enjoyed listening or being read different books with Harry Potter being one of his favorites. Jeffrey also enjoyed watching movies and listening to music. Jeffrey and his roommates have been fortunate to go on their own adventures with the help of LSI support staff.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Donald Franklin (Frank) Hahn, Jr and Catherine Lynn Rohrer Hahn, his sister Cara Danielle Hahn, Columbus, Ohio, his paternal grandmother, Donna Jean Cottrill Hahn, Chillicothe, Ohio, and by his roommates who we consider as family: Abe Black, Brooke Robinson, Rochelle Le Compte, and Chris Hilton.

Jeffrey is also survived by his aunts Christine Hahn (Dan) Malone, Lee Anne Hahn (Chris) Washburn, Theresa Rohrer (Rich) Jehlik, Jennifer Rohrer (Joe) Rodriguez, Jeanne Rohrer (Lyle) Carslon, his uncles Richard (Pat) Rohrer and Karl (Christine) Rohrer and by his cousins, Laura Jehlik, Alyssa Rodriguez, Derek (Jessica) Rodriguez, Colin (Patty) Carlson, Samuel Rohrer, Peter Rohrer, Joseph Malone, Patrick Malone and Jordan Malone.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Donald Franklin Hahn, Sr. and David Adelbert Rohrer as well as his maternal grandmother, Marjorie Lorraine Moon Rohrer.

Visitation is set for 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow at the Rendezvous Banquet Facility in Muscatine at approximately 12:30 pm.

Jeffrey's family respectfully request that those who are able to attend Jeffrey's visitation to please wear a mask and be respectful of the distance of people around you.

If you are unable to attend the visitation, the family asks that you write down a special memory you have and share it with them.

In lieu of flowers, Jeffrey's family request that a memorial in Jeffrey's name be made to the "Friends of Harmony Place Charitable Fund" at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, 208 West 2nd Street, Muscatine, Iowa, 52761 or to your favorite charity of choice which supports the betterment of life for persons with disabilities. Online memorials may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

With grateful thanks to all of you who have loved and supported Jeffrey on his journey through life!