Menu
Search
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerald R. Johnson
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1940
DIED
November 8, 2020

Jerald R. Johnson

December 5, 1940-November 8, 2020

Jerald "Jerry" R. Johnson, 79, of Coralville, formerly of Wilton and Tama, IA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home. Private family services will be held with burial at Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA. Due to Covid-19, the family will not be present during the visitation. Masks and social distancing will be required

Jerry was born in Moorhead, IA on December 5, 1940 to Wilmer and Josephine (Andersen) Johnson. He married Patricia Ann Klatt on April 16, 1961 in Alden, IA.

Jerry graduated from Popejoy High School in 1958 and Ellsworth Junior College with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1963. He spent his life in finance and banking. In 1969, Jerry and Patty moved to Tama, IA where he joined the Tama State Bank. Jerry and Patty lived and raised their family in Tama until 1985, when they moved to Wilton. Jerry was president of the Wilton Savings Bank until his retirement in 2003.

Jerry was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton, the Iowa Banker's Association and served on various boards and committees during his career.

Jerry is survived by his wife Patty; son Brian (Kelly) Johnson of Shenandoah, IA and daughter Stephanie (Scott) Lindell of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Katelyn, Margaret, Elizabeth, Michael, Andrew, Adam, Justin and Rachel; one great grandchild Ellison; his brother Marlin (Paulette) Johnson of Fort Collins, CO; sisters-in-law, Maryln Johnson and Barb Gilbert; and brother-in-law Chester Klatt.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wilmer and Josephine Johnson, and brother Allen Johnson

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund or Avalon Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street, Wilton, IA 52778
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Patty & Family
My sincere condolences on Jerry's passing. He was a wonderful person. I truly enjoyed working with him at the bank so many years ago. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ronda Burnes
November 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jerry's passing. Sincere sympathy to you and all the family.
Marilyn Kean
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Patty, our deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family.
Dawn & Tom Luethye
Friend
November 10, 2020
Patty, my sympathies to you and your family. I was so sorry to hear this bad news, and also sad that people cannot meet in person thru this time.
Anita Hartley
Friend
November 10, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Family. I remember Jerry from his days st Wahkonsa. He enjoyed his golf & friends.
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
November 10, 2020
Patty, we’re so very sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy, and prayers, for you and your family.
Julia and Mark Peterson
Julia &Mark Peterson
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. Nice guy. I know Annette really liked him at the bank. Our sincere condolences.
Rick Steffens
Friend
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. Prayers to Patty and the rest of the family.
Gary Moeller
Friend
November 9, 2020