Jerry Hagens

October 27, 1939-March 30, 2022

ALEDO-Jerry Hagens, 82, of Aledo, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.

Services will be held at a later date.

Jerry was born October 27, 1939, in Muscatine, the son of Hubert and Dorothy Hoffman Hagens. He married Judith Salek on February 27, 1967, in Muscatine.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He was a member of the Community Bible Fellowship in Aledo. His passion was cars. Jerry loved building hot rods and going to car shows. Cars were his life.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Judith Hagens; one son, Brian Hagens and his wife, Britt, of Aledo; one granddaughter, Dani Hagens; three siblings, Ronald Hagens and his wife, Pat, of Muscatine, Joann Brauns of Coralville, and Wally Hartman of Muscatine; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Barry Brauns.