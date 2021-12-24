Jerry L. Steinke

October 31, 1947-December 19, 2021

MUSCATINE–Jerry L. Steinke, 74, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Dan Schoepf will officiate. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Jerry was born on October 31, 1947, in Muscatine, the son of Bernard and Norma Maxwell Steinke. He married Connie Fuhlman on October 5, 1968, in Muscatine.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He owned and operated Fuhlman Siding Company. Jerry attended Calvary Church and was President of the Muscatine Youth Baseball and Muscatine Little League. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals.

Those left to honor Jerry's memory include his wife, Connie Steinke of Muscatine; two children, Jody Steinke and his wife, Molly, of Quincy, Illinois, and Jamie Steinke of Myakka City, Florida; one grandson, Beck Steinke of Quincy, Illinois; two sisters, Karen Prouty of Peoria, Illinois, and Janice Martz of Muscatine; mother-in-law, Phoebe Fuhlman, and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded to death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Melissa Steinke; father-in-law, Kenneth Fuhlman; and brother-in-law, Darvin Prouty.