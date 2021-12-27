Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry L. Steinke
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Today

Tomorrow

Jerry L. Steinke, 11 a.m., Memorial Park Cemetery.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Deepest sympathy to you Connie and your entire family.
Marcia werner
December 29, 2021
Jody, Molly & Beck, Thoughts and prayers for you all as you memorialize your dad, father-in-law and grandpa. With sympathy, Todd
Todd Pettit
December 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Jody, Connie, Jamie, and your families. Jerry was such a great ambassador to Muscatine Little League baseball & always great having a conversation with! Tip your cap to Jerry! He will be greatly missed! Prayers for comfort, peace, and healing.
Phil & Gina Schliesman
December 25, 2021
Sorry Connie and families for your loss..
Candy Barfield
Work
December 25, 2021
My sincere sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time. Hugs!
Jan Griesenbrock
December 25, 2021
Connie-prayers and blessings go out to you and your family.(I lived next door to your parents).
Diane Emlet
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results