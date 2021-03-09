MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH NANCY AND ALL FAMILY AND FRIENDS..JERRY GAVE A LOT OF HIS TIME TO YOUTH DEVELOPMENT IN HIS COACHING LITTLE LEAGUE FOR MANY YEARS..I ENJOYED MY STINT AT WORKING WITH HIM WITH SANDYS AS OUR SPONSOR,,,MANY FOND MEMORIES,,,SINCERELY RICH SEVERSON

