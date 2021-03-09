Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
11 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I have so many fond memories of your dad. As a kid living right across the street from Oregon ball diamond, I watched your dad make many great plays at shortstop. He was a wonderful guy.
Tom Havemann
March 16, 2021
Sending my sympathy.
Sharon Stiff
March 12, 2021
Thinking of you at this difficult time! So sorry for your loss!
Kay Brunk
March 10, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jerry´s passing. Will pray for you and your family.
Jane Klatt Bancks
March 10, 2021
Nancy and family, my sincere sympathy with your loss of Jerry.
May your good memories bring you comfort at this difficult time.
Debbie Duncan
March 10, 2021
MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH NANCY AND ALL FAMILY AND FRIENDS..JERRY GAVE A LOT OF HIS TIME TO YOUTH DEVELOPMENT IN HIS COACHING LITTLE LEAGUE FOR MANY YEARS..I ENJOYED MY STINT AT WORKING WITH HIM WITH SANDYS AS OUR SPONSOR,,,MANY FOND MEMORIES,,,SINCERELY RICH SEVERSON
RICH SEVERSON
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping you & family in my thoughts & prayers
Norma Clodfielder
March 9, 2021
Nancy andfamily. I´m thinking of you and extend my sincere sympathies to you all. Jerry was a good person. I will remember him always. May God comfort you in your loss and give you Peace.
Kay Couch
March 9, 2021
Matt & Family~
We are so sorry for your loss...hang on tight to the wonderful memories you have of your Dad.
Candy & Steve Reem
March 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all. Will miss Mr. "A" beyond words. We will remember all the vacations, eating out and just simply getting together. So glad he´s free and at peace.
John and Sandy
March 8, 2021
Dear Nancy and family, We were so sad to see of Jerrys passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.