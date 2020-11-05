Joan E. Lorber

April 27, 1942-November 3, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Missouri-Joan E. Lorber, 78, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, following a lengthy illness at Addington Place of Shoal Creek.

A private service will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the funeral home. The Lorber family is requesting that visitors wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the hospice organization of your choice. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Joan was born on April 27, 1942, in Muscatine, the daughter of Clifford and Marguerite Shotwell Koll. She married John R. Lorber on June 8, 1963, at St. Mary's Church in Muscatine. He preceded her in death.

Joan and John were the owners of the Red Paint Store and later All Seasons Glass. She was a member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas – Joan of Arc Court #524. Joan was very active in the choir at church, vocal music, and dance. She enjoyed motorcycling with her husband and crafting. Joan moved to Kansas City in 2016 to be with her daughter.

hose left to honor her memory include her two children, Jeff Lorber and his wife, Sandra, of Springfield, Illinois, and Jayne Meloy and her husband, Joseph, of Kansas City; and three grandchildren, Brody and Donovan Meloy of Kansas City, and Jack Lorber of Springfield, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband John in 2005.