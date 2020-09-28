Menu
The Muscatine Journal
Joan E. Voss
1948 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1948
DIED
September 26, 2020

Joan E. Voss

May 5, 1948-September 26, 2020

WILTON-Joan E. Voss, 72, of Wilton, IA, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home.

Joan was born in Chicago, IL on May 5, 1948 to Roy and Mildred (Hinler) Staschke. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1966.

Joan married Jim Voss on September 2, 1967 in Wilton, IA.

Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton, where she served as a Deacon, Wilton American Legion Auxiliary, Purity Chapter of Order of Eastern Star, where she was past Worthy Matron and a Rainbow Girls past Worthy Advisor. She was also a member of the Wilton Public Library Board for 18 years, serving 2 terms as president, Muscatine Melon Patch Quilters, serving 2 terms as president, Sweet Arts Cake Club and the Wilton Women's Club.

She enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, decorating cakes and traveling (especially to Disney World). Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton, IA.

Joan is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Jim and their children, Bill (Jacie) Voss of Wilton, Pam (Howard) Gray of Manakin-Sabot, VA and Suzy (Val) Rangel of Wilton; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Merry (Staschke) Axel; and her brother John Staschke.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Wilton or the Wilton Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakdale Cemetery
, Wilton, Iowa
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
Jim and Family,
We were so surprised to hear of Joan's passing. We all knew she wasn't in good health but it's still a shock. Such a sweet, kind, and thoughtful lady to all she met. Always doing good things for others when she was able. I was privileged to receive a couple of her pillowcases and kleenex carriers. That meant a lot to me. She will be dearly ❤ missed.
Love to All and God Bless
Marilyn & Stephanie Kean
Marilyn and Stephanie Kean
Friend
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Scott and Amie Vandervoort
Neighbor
September 27, 2020
Jim and family I am so sorry for your loss. May your memories help you always.
Sue Moylan Beason
September 27, 2020
May your memories,faith, family and friends comfort you all.
Terri Zinger
Friend
September 27, 2020
Jim and all your children have our sincere sympathy. Our prayers are with all of you as everyone makes this journey through life without Joan. May God grant you all comfort
Anita Arnold
Acquaintance
September 27, 2020
So sorry, Jim and family, for your loss. Prayers are being sent for peace and comfort.
Jodi Lucas
September 27, 2020
My heart is heavy with the passing of this beautiful lady. We used to enjoy bible group and tea when she was able. My sympathy to all
Becky Nolte
Friend
September 26, 2020