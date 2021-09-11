John R. Benac

December 23, 1932-September 9, 2021

FRUITLAND-John R. Benac, 88, of Fruitland, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his home. Private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Fruitland Fire Department or Unity Point Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for John's family.

John Ralph Benac was born on December 23, 1932, in Rathbun, Iowa the son of Tony "Anton" and Lena (Golic) Benac. John proudly served his country in the US Army from June 9, 1950 to September 5, 1952 in Korea. On March 2, 1963, John was united in marriage to Carol A. Main in Iowa City. He worked for Thatcher's for 27 years. John was a member of St. Mathias Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, watching old black and white movies, dancing, listening to Polka and Country Western music, favorites being, Hank Williams Jr. and Johnny Cash. He loved the Cubs.

John will be dearly missed by his wife, Carol of Fruitland; children, Anthony "Tony" Benac of Fruitland, Terry Benac and companion, Diane Briggs of Muscatine and Todd Benac and companion, Anne Myers of Muscatine; ex-daughter-in-law, Sarah Benac of Muscatine; six grandchildren, Ashley Irvin and companion Tony Simmons, Sheila Sanders, Danielle Benac and companion, Brock Busch, Seth (Natalie Benac, Kaleb Benac and Klayton (Cydney) Benac; eight great grandchildren, Bryson Busch, Laekken Benac, Zayden Benac, Zander Benac, Skielyn Irvin, Aubrella Sanders, Johnathan Benac and Elizabeth Benac and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kay and Tina and three brothers, Vince, Marion and Frank.

A special Thank-You to the wonderful people, Nurse Heather; Social Worker Carrie and Chaplain Golden of Unity Point Hospice, for guiding us through the last three weeks.