John P. Fishburn, PhD

May 21, 1951-April 24, 2021

John P. Fishburn, PhD, 69 of Saco, Maine passed away peacefully Saturday, April 24, 2021.

John, known as "Jack" by his friends and family, was born in Muscatine, Iowa on May 21, 1951, the son of John and Susan (Wooldridge) Fishburn.

Jack attended local schools in Muscatine and received his undergraduate degree in mathematics from the University of Iowa and furthered his education with a PhD in math and computer science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Jack worked in research at Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ for 22 years, where he was credited with six patents and numerous achievements in the field of computer science and electrical engineering. After retiring from Bell Labs, he spent the final part of his career as a Patent Examiner for the United States Patent & Trademark Office. In retirement, Jack continued his enthusiasm for learning and inventing by studying physics at the graduate level as well as acquiring two additional patents.

Jack met his wife of 35 years, Lynne, after moving to New Jersey. They lived in the same apartment building and she always said he married the "girl next door".

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Lynette Salveson Fishburn of Saco, ME; a step son, Brian Crew of Wilmington, DE; a daughter, Laura Oakes and husband, Nathan and their son, Landon of Portland, ME; and a son, Charles Fishburn and wife, Julia and son, Peyton of Philadelphia, PA. Also sisters, Mary Norman of Socorro, NM, and Alice Brown of Anamosa, IA; and brother, William Fishburn and wife Joan of Cedar Rapids, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.