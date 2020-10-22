John K. Foster

November 26, 1930-October 16, 2020

John Kenneth (Kenny) Foster passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

Those left to honor his memory are Aledain Mohror his significant other. His children John Foster and his wife Debbie. Jim Foster, Jeff Foster and Laura Davis, Mike Foster and his wife Suzette, all from Muscatine. Patty Douglas of Oklahoma, Peggy Hoffman of Muscatine, Joe Foster and wife Beth of Winfield. His siblings Eddie Foster of Muscatine. Sister Mary Harris of Wilton. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronald, and Dale, one sister Darlene Hunter.

Funeral services will be held for the family at the Columbus Junction cemetery on Saturday Oct 31st 10:00 AM.