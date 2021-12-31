John Roger Plogh

January 12, 1927-December 22, 2021

John Roger Plogh died at Piedmont Walton Hospital on December 22, 2021. A celebration of life will be held in Georgia Saturday, January 8, 2021 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Kidney Association in Jack's name.

John was born in Rock Island, IL Jan. 12, 1927. He attended Rock Island High School before enlisting in the Navy in 1944 at 17. He managed a leave from the Navy to walk with his graduating class of 1945. Ending His naval stint in 1948, he began his career at International Harvester in Moline, IL where he met his wife-to-be Marion Verplaetse. They were married Feb. 14, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in Moline, IL.

He began working at Home-O-Nize (HON) in 1957 moving to Muscatine in 1958. His member number was 193. He began working and growing his beloved HON Credit Union (Member's Community Credit Union). He was president until he retired in 1996.

He and Marion moved to Bethlehem, GA in 2000, to be closer to their children, but John still returned to Muscatine, when he could, to play golf with his league, the late Wayne McCullogh, the late Clarence (Chauncey) Lick, and the late Gene Evans, until John had his kidney transplant in 2007 at 80 years old.

He was a 50+ year member of the Muscatine Elks, the Muscatine Quarterback Club, the Muscatine Junior Chamber of Commerce, the VFW, and the Moose Club. He loved his family, his grandchildren, and his dogs. He enjoyed walking, bicycling to work on his yellow "motorcycle," NASCAR, and traveling. His favorite sports were golfing and bowling. He golfed until it snowed then started bowling.

He is survived by: his children – Michele Plogh, Athens, GA; Barbara (Joe) Ramirez, Bethlehem, GA; Michael Plogh, Bethlehem; and Roger Plogh, Lawndale, North Carolina; his "third daughter" Carolyn (Harold) Newcomb, New Boston, IL; his grandchildren: Meighan (Kelly ) Smith; Morgan (Brian) Wilson, all of Muscatine; Thomas Ramirez, Statesboro, GA and Tyler Ramirez, Bethlehem, GA; and three great-grandchildren – Aja Smith, and Devon and Kinsley Wilson all of Muscatine, all his good friends in Muscatine and the members of the Credit Union.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marion in 2010, and his sister Marion Tietz in 2013 and his mother Etta Plogh in 1975.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephes.com