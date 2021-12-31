Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Roger Plogh
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA

John Roger Plogh

January 12, 1927-December 22, 2021

John Roger Plogh died at Piedmont Walton Hospital on December 22, 2021. A celebration of life will be held in Georgia Saturday, January 8, 2021 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Kidney Association in Jack's name.

John was born in Rock Island, IL Jan. 12, 1927. He attended Rock Island High School before enlisting in the Navy in 1944 at 17. He managed a leave from the Navy to walk with his graduating class of 1945. Ending His naval stint in 1948, he began his career at International Harvester in Moline, IL where he met his wife-to-be Marion Verplaetse. They were married Feb. 14, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in Moline, IL.

He began working at Home-O-Nize (HON) in 1957 moving to Muscatine in 1958. His member number was 193. He began working and growing his beloved HON Credit Union (Member's Community Credit Union). He was president until he retired in 1996.

He and Marion moved to Bethlehem, GA in 2000, to be closer to their children, but John still returned to Muscatine, when he could, to play golf with his league, the late Wayne McCullogh, the late Clarence (Chauncey) Lick, and the late Gene Evans, until John had his kidney transplant in 2007 at 80 years old.

He was a 50+ year member of the Muscatine Elks, the Muscatine Quarterback Club, the Muscatine Junior Chamber of Commerce, the VFW, and the Moose Club. He loved his family, his grandchildren, and his dogs. He enjoyed walking, bicycling to work on his yellow "motorcycle," NASCAR, and traveling. His favorite sports were golfing and bowling. He golfed until it snowed then started bowling.

He is survived by: his children – Michele Plogh, Athens, GA; Barbara (Joe) Ramirez, Bethlehem, GA; Michael Plogh, Bethlehem; and Roger Plogh, Lawndale, North Carolina; his "third daughter" Carolyn (Harold) Newcomb, New Boston, IL; his grandchildren: Meighan (Kelly ) Smith; Morgan (Brian) Wilson, all of Muscatine; Thomas Ramirez, Statesboro, GA and Tyler Ramirez, Bethlehem, GA; and three great-grandchildren – Aja Smith, and Devon and Kinsley Wilson all of Muscatine, all his good friends in Muscatine and the members of the Credit Union.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marion in 2010, and his sister Marion Tietz in 2013 and his mother Etta Plogh in 1975.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephes.com


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Sherri Beinke Harney
January 19, 2022
So sorry to hear of Jack's passing. He was a great guy. As a member of the credit union's Board of Directors, I have many good memories of Jack. May he rest in peace.
Carol Weigand
Work
January 5, 2022
I am sorry for your loss. We lost Dad in May 2021. I have many memories of our families getting together. Many prayers coming your way.
Bobbi Chaplin (Frantz)
Friend
January 5, 2022
We were neighbors/friends with the Plogh family here in Muscatine for many years. We have many fond memories of fun times. Rest In Peace Jack
The Jennett Family
Friend
January 4, 2022
I didn't have the pleasure of knowing John, but I know his wonderful daughter, Michele - and the fact that she is the beautiful woman she is tells me all I need to know about her father. My sincere condolences to the family.
Laura Clark
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear about John who was such a wonderful person. First met him in his 3rd floor office at Oak Steel in 1977 when he signed me up for my Hon credit union account. Last saw him at the golf course after he had retired. My condolences to the family.
Bob Beeding
January 1, 2022
My condolences to the family. Jack was my boss at PlaMor Lanes 'back in the day'. I saw some pictures of Jack at the "Brew" and he looked like he was having fun with old friends in Muscatine. I cherish my friendship memories with the Plogh family. May Jack RIP.
Jan Crooks
December 31, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results