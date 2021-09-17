Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnathan Charles Ahlf
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Johnathan Charles Ahlf

March 9, 1971-September 2, 2021

Johnathan Charles Ahlf, 50, of Corbin, Kentucky, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2021. Services will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Johnathan was born March 9, 1971 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Charles and Marilyn (Hazelwood) Ahlf. He studied at Cornell University and was a very articulate and successful entrepreneur. He was self-employed with United Financial Advisors of America.

He was baptized and belonged to The Church of Christ. He was a devoted Christian man who loved the Lord and raised his children in a loving Christian home. His children were his world and they always came first. He loved his family and his children.

John loved to travel with his children. He played the saxophone and loved music, the outdoors and spending time with his children on their yacht, traveling the Tennessee River. His favorite song was Anchor by the Christian Band, Skillet. John loved to golf and he belonged to the Geneva Golf and Country Club in Muscatine and to the Gettysview Polo and Golf Club in Tennessee.

John will be deeply missed by his children Ashley, Abigail, Austin, Noah, Gabriel, Johnathan and Nicholas Ahlf and one sister, Angela Ahlf Hagens and husband Paul; nephews and niece, Kolten, Katelyn and Kaiden Hagens.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine formerly Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funera.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hugs and prayers
Ambra Mott
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results