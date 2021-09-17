Johnathan Charles Ahlf

March 9, 1971-September 2, 2021

Johnathan Charles Ahlf, 50, of Corbin, Kentucky, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2021. Services will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Johnathan was born March 9, 1971 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Charles and Marilyn (Hazelwood) Ahlf. He studied at Cornell University and was a very articulate and successful entrepreneur. He was self-employed with United Financial Advisors of America.

He was baptized and belonged to The Church of Christ. He was a devoted Christian man who loved the Lord and raised his children in a loving Christian home. His children were his world and they always came first. He loved his family and his children.

John loved to travel with his children. He played the saxophone and loved music, the outdoors and spending time with his children on their yacht, traveling the Tennessee River. His favorite song was Anchor by the Christian Band, Skillet. John loved to golf and he belonged to the Geneva Golf and Country Club in Muscatine and to the Gettysview Polo and Golf Club in Tennessee.

John will be deeply missed by his children Ashley, Abigail, Austin, Noah, Gabriel, Johnathan and Nicholas Ahlf and one sister, Angela Ahlf Hagens and husband Paul; nephews and niece, Kolten, Katelyn and Kaiden Hagens.