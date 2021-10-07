Menu
Joyce Garrison
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Joyce Garrison

November 18, 1939-October 5, 2021

MUSCATINE-Joyce Garrison, 81, of Muscatine, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A Benefit will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion in Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established for the family in memory of Joyce. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Joyce Ann Reed was born on November 18, 1939 in Muscatine, the daughter of Randall and Beatrice (Schneider) Reed. She was united in marriage to Floyd Garrison Jr. on June 8, 1957 in Muscatine. Joyce worked for many years at Muscatine General Hospital. She was a member American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Moose Lodge and Circle of Pride MC. Joyce enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, puzzles, dancing and riding her motorcycle.

Joyce will be deeply missed by her sons, Danny Garrison and special friend Mary Dennis, Mike Garrison and wife, Peggy, all of Muscatine; daughter, Karla Garrison of Muscatine; eight grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Amber, Jake, Jeremy, Heather, Ryan and James; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson and one on the way; sister, Cindy Lamb and husband Donnie of Grandview; brother, Randy Reed and wife Joyce of Muscatine; brothers-in-law, Tom Thompson and Donald Bromwell, Sr, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ricky; great-grandson, Zaiden; sisters, Janice, Harriet, Lillian and Edna.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the family. I will miss Aunt Joyce. Sure do love her. I will keep the grate memories in my heart. Hugs and love.
Donna McCauley
October 18, 2021
