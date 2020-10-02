Joyce M. Shryock

January 25, 1956-September 30, 2020

Joyce M. Shryock, 64, of Muscatine, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home.

Graveside Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery – Sabula. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Marie Chrest was born on January 25, 1956 in Savanna, Illinois, the daughter of Wesley and Elizabeth "Betty" (Horan) Chrest. She was a 1974 graduate of Sabula High School and graduated with a bachelor in business administration from Iowa Wesleyan College. She married John Shryock on May 24, 1986 in Muscatine, Iowa.

Joyce was employed with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Des Moines for several years and with Genesis Medical Center in Davenport for 24 years retiring in 2010. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, enjoyed reading and spending time with her dog Hershey

Joyce is survived by her husband: John of Muscatine; her mother: Betty Kirst of Fulton, Illinois, her siblings: Janice Van Meter of Cape Coral, Florida, Susan (Steve) Johnson of Camanche, Dean (Connie) Chrest of Preston, Dennis (Deb) Chrest of Miles, Daryl (Jeannie) Chrest of Clinton, Larry (Sandy) Chrest of Sabula, Wesley (Gwen) Chrest of Clinton; brother-in-law: Steve Holman of Belpre, Ohio; two step-children: John Shryock, Jr. of Washington, Iowa, and Melissa Thomas Davenport, Iowa; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father, her step-father, and her sister: Diane Holman

Memorials can be made to a favorite charity