Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Ann Johnson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Muscatine High School
A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Judith Ann Johnson (Smith), 84, died on Tuesday, September 28th 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma visited and surrounded by her loving family.
Judy was born in Muscatine, Iowa to Sid and Thelma Smith in 1937. She attended Muscatine High School and graduated from the University of Iowa.
She lived a truly diverse, interesting and multi-faceted life. In her first career, Judy was a dental hygienist in Arizona. She chose higher education as her second career and served in admissions at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, TX and the American Graduate School Of International Management, "Thunderbird", in Glendale, AZ attaining the position of Vice President and Dean Of Admissions. Judy also worked at the Center for Japan-US Business and Economic Studies at New York University in the late 1980s. For her third career, Judy was part owner and Vice President of Cypress Apparel Group for several years in New York City, NY and Housatonic, MA.
She is survived by her loving sons and daughter-in-law, Brett and Annette Johnson of Tulsa, OK and Bryan Johnson of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Blake, Alexandra, Lauren, Brandon and Rachel Johnson; sister, Mary Parsons of Eden Prairie, MN; brother, William Smith of Spokane, WA; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Johnson; parents, Sid and Thelma Smith; and brother, Richard Smith.
At Judy's request, the family will be having a private memorial and remembrance for Judy on Saturday, 10//2 at the Bixby Funeral Home. You can share a memory of Judy on-line: https:////www.bixbyfuneralservice.com//
Published by The Muscatine Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral
12:14p.m.
St Jude Children&rsquo!s Research Hospital (Place
Memphis)
Memorial service
Private Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Judy was my mentor at the University of Iowa Chi Omega house.... Had lost touch since Arizona but never forgot her...love to her family...
K Armstrong Wentzien
School
March 15, 2022
Judy was one in a million. I'll never forget her!
Mary Anne Critz
Work
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results