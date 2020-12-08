Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Welsch
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

June Welsch

December 7, 1936-December 6, 2020

MUSCATINE–June Welsch, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She left this life with courage and strength with her loving daughters by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the American Legion. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

June was born on December 7, 1936, in Muscatine, the daughter of Archie Brewer and Irene VanHorn. She married Bob Welsch on July 13, 1957. He preceded her in death in July 2018.

You could find her most days at the local cafes visiting with friends. She loved socializing and knew no stranger. She looked forward to her monthly luncheons with her former high school classmates. She enjoyed a trip to the casino. She was very involved with genealogy.

Those left to honor her memory include her three daughters, Candis Reist, and husband Doug, and their children Cyle and Darren of Muscatine, and Eric of Washington D.C., Tammy Thorndyke and her children, Cory and Cody Nelson, of Muscatine, and Desiree Welsch and her children, Tawny and Seth, of Prescot, Arizona; eight great grandchildren; and her brother, Ralph Brewer and wife, Mary Jo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Bob; granddaughter, Clarissa Hoppe (daughter of Tammy) in September 2019; and son-in-law, Mark Thorndyke.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Candice My deepest sympathy Your mom always had a smile and pictures to show me when I would see her out shopping I know you will miss her
Dede Hoopes
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results