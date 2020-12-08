June Welsch

December 7, 1936-December 6, 2020

MUSCATINE–June Welsch, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She left this life with courage and strength with her loving daughters by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the American Legion. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

June was born on December 7, 1936, in Muscatine, the daughter of Archie Brewer and Irene VanHorn. She married Bob Welsch on July 13, 1957. He preceded her in death in July 2018.

You could find her most days at the local cafes visiting with friends. She loved socializing and knew no stranger. She looked forward to her monthly luncheons with her former high school classmates. She enjoyed a trip to the casino. She was very involved with genealogy.

Those left to honor her memory include her three daughters, Candis Reist, and husband Doug, and their children Cyle and Darren of Muscatine, and Eric of Washington D.C., Tammy Thorndyke and her children, Cory and Cody Nelson, of Muscatine, and Desiree Welsch and her children, Tawny and Seth, of Prescot, Arizona; eight great grandchildren; and her brother, Ralph Brewer and wife, Mary Jo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Bob; granddaughter, Clarissa Hoppe (daughter of Tammy) in September 2019; and son-in-law, Mark Thorndyke.