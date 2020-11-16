Keith Everett "Brock" Brockway

April 9, 1946-November 13, 2020

BURLINGTON-Keith Everett "Brock" Brockway, 74, of Burlington died Friday, November 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born April 9, 1946 in Burlington, Iowa he was the son of Everett Burr Brockway and Dorothy Caroline (Kneedy) Brockway. He attended Mediapolis Schools.

He married Barb Richardson on August 27, 1967 they later divorced.

Keith worked for 46 years for the Winegard Company as head outdoor grounds keeper. He was of Methodist faith.

Keith was a life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, a member of The Sportsman Club of Sumner, Missouri; Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge of Burlington. He loved waterfowl hunting, shooting trap, dirt track racing, singing karaoke, and above all he enjoyed watching his grandson's activities.

Survivors include his companion Jeanette Brockert of Muscatine; two daughters, Traci (Bryan) McCleary, Kerri (Michael Horton Jr.) Kronfeldt of Wapello; grandsons Drake (Kaitlyn) McCleary, Nicholas McCleary, Taten Kronfeldt all of Wapello; one great grandchild in the hopper; two sisters Lila Bakerink of Mediapolis and Karen Elkin of Wapello; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Evelyn M. Fuhrer, Darlene Brown; three brothers Roy, Lloyd and Melvin.

According to his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.

A celebration of Brock's life will be held Saturday November 28th, 2020 at the Oakville Community Building beginning at 2:00pm. A memorial has been established for Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant.

