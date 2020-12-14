Kenneth Gerald "Jerry" Davies

July 13, 1937-December 12, 2020

Kenneth Gerald "Jerry" Davies, 83, of Wilton, IA, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Wilton Retirement Community. A private service will be held. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be given to United Methodist Church, Wilton or Wilton-Durant Food Pantry. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.



Jerry was born in Muscatine, July 13, 1937, son of Clement "Jake" and Louise (Redman) Davies. Jerry graduated from Wilton High School, Class of 1955. He earned his degree at Muscatine Community College. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve. Jerry married Nancy Vroman January 26, 1963 in Rock Island, Illinois.



Jerry operated Jake's Supermarket in Wilton with his father for over thirty years. They sold the supermarket in 1997 and continued to work at Jeff's Market, until retiring in 2001. After retirement, Jerry and Nancy wintered in The Villages, Florida. He enjoyed playing golf everyday and shot two holes-in-one. In younger years, Jerry enjoyed bowling and hunting. Jerry loved watching sports, especially the Wilton Beavers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Wilton, Wilton Masonic Lodge #167, and past President of the Wahkonsa Country Club. He was also involved with the annual "Wilton Smorgasbord" and served on the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department.



Jerry is lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; children, Julie (Ben) Reifert of Wilton, Tim (Malisa) Davies of Ankeny, and Beth (Kevin) Ritson of Wilton; 6 grandchildren, Alex (Claire) Reifert, Maggie (Alex) Bland, Hannah (Nate) Boersma, Shannon (Logan Thomas) Davies, Olivia (Tucker) Barrett, and Evan Reifert; six great grandchildren, James, Noah, Isaac, Mckenna, Sienna, and Hazel; sister, Judy (Robert) Herr of Iowa City; brother, Dave (Bonnie) Davies of Wilton; one aunt, Dorothy Gerdts of Oklahoma.



He was preceded in death by his parents.

