Kenneth H. Irwin
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Kenneth H. Irwin

August 1, 1938-September 24, 2021

MUSCATINE-Kenneth H. Irwin, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Trinity Rock Island.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Ss. Mary Mathias Church. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kenneth was born on August 1, 1938, in Muscatine, the son of Raymond and Pauline Frye Irwin. He married Lois Truesdale on August 22, 1959, at St. Mathias Church.

He was an electrician at John Deere, retiring in 1994. Kenneth farmed when he was younger and Retired from the Coast Guard Auxiliary after 10 years. He loved to travel in the motorhome and was an antique tractor buff.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Irwin of Muscatine; four children, Doug Irwin and wife, Tracy, of Aledo, Illinois, Jeffrey Irwin and wife, Leslie, of Kansas City, Missouri, Patty Irwin-Tate and husband, Vince, of Wilton, and Jayson Irwin and wife, Cindy, of Janesville, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren, Megan Martin, Rachel Whitehall, Shelby Bradley, Seth Irwin, Alison Dugan, Alex Irwin, Jennifer Zeman, Michael Tate, Anders Irwin, and Miranda Irwin; four great grandchildren, Curtis and Caroline Martin and Traeson and Elaina Whitehall, and one expected; and one brother, Larry Irwin of Muscatine.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Annette; and one brother, Gary Irwin.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
