Kenneth Warren Johnson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roberson Funeral Home - Bethany
1107 South 25th St.
Bethany, MO

Kenneth Warren Johnson

April 16, 1946-February 23, 2021

NICHOLES, IA-Kenneth Warren Johnson, 74, Nicholes, IA passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his daughter's home in Gilman City, MO.

He was born on April 16, 1946 in rural Daviess County, Missouri the son of Harold and Willa (Bougber) Johnson.

On February 28, 1969 he married Selma Seering in Conesville, Iowa. She preceded him in death.

Kenny worked as a small engine mechanic and he enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and gardening as well as farming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willa and Harold Johnson; and uncle, Bobby Johnson. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Lea Johnson (Eric Roy) of Gilman City, MO; and grandchildren, Colton, Caleb, Kammie, and Nash.

Kenneth has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment in Conesville, Iowa will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Roberson Funeral Home - Bethany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss my watermelon he bought over and hanging with my family
Shelly Snyder
Friend
May 27, 2021
