Kennie L. Robertson
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Wapello
209 Franklin Street
Wapello, IA

Kennie L. Robertson

January 6, 1943-January 10, 2022

GRANDVIEW-Kennie L. Robertson, 79, of Grandview, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home. Graveside service with Military Rites will be held at a later date. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello are handling Kennie's arrangements. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kennie LeRoy Robertson was born on January 6, 1943 in Louisa County, Iowa, the son of Rex and Alice Robertson. Kennie proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a farmer and owner of Tuffy's Talk of the Town in Grandview. He will be missed by his friends and family, step-son, Tommy Brase of Grandview.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jan. 15, 2022.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Wapello
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending the family and friends of Kennie sincere sympathy. We will miss him, he would come out every summer to buy sweet corn to pass around to his friends. Such a kind person. God Bless!!
Kruegers Market
Friend
January 19, 2022
