Kennie L. Robertson

January 6, 1943-January 10, 2022

GRANDVIEW-Kennie L. Robertson, 79, of Grandview, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home. Graveside service with Military Rites will be held at a later date. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello are handling Kennie's arrangements. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kennie LeRoy Robertson was born on January 6, 1943 in Louisa County, Iowa, the son of Rex and Alice Robertson. Kennie proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a farmer and owner of Tuffy's Talk of the Town in Grandview. He will be missed by his friends and family, step-son, Tommy Brase of Grandview.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.