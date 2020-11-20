Kim G. Otto

December 31, 1957-November 13, 2020

Kim G. Otto, 62, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, all those who attended are required to wear a facemask and social distance will be enforced for your safety and the safety of others. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sycamore Baptist Church in memory of Kim. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kim Gregg Otto was born on December 31, 1957, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Robert and Shirley Irene (LaRue) Otto. Kim worked at McDonalds for several years. He was a member of the Sycamore Baptist Church, volunteered at the Red Cross and was the owner and founder of Team Storm. Kim enjoyed fishing, swimming, camping and being in the outdoors.

Kim will be missed by his siblings, Robin Otto of North Carolina, Craig Otto of Fort Dodge and Chantel Gordon of Webster City.

Kim was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Pamela Otto.