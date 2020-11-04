Lala Blanchard Sissel

September 4, 1931-October 15, 2020

Mrs. Lala Elizabeth Blanchard (Krueger) Sissel, 89, of 4125 Route 14, Rock Stream, New York, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 peacefully in her sleep.

She was born September 4, 1931, in Muscatine, Iowa. Her birth parents were the late Edward Albert Krueger and Jessica Cunningham Krueger. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Lily Blanchard.

Mrs. Lala Sissel was a Sunday School Teacher and pianist at Calvary Baptist Church of LeRoy and then Roanoke Community Church. Lala Sissel worked alongside her husband in the Baptist church.

She is survived by three sons, Stephen (Kathy) Sissel of Ohio, Mark (Julie) Sissel of New York State, and Timothy (Gayle) Sissel of Missouri; four grandchildren: Jenn, Jonah, Isaiah, and Seraphina; two great-grandchildren: Alec and Addie; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of Lyle Krueger, and the late Lila and Lola Krueger. Lala was predeceased by her husband, Reverend Raymond L. Sissel, and her son, John R. Sissel.

A private burial service was held at Bath National Cemetery in Bath, New York. In memory, a bible donation may be made by visiting www.sendtheword.org, clicking on the orange button, and selecting an "In Memory Card". Arrangements were completed by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen, New York.