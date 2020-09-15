LaMar Gene Miller

February 7, 1958- September 12, 2020

WEST LIBERTY, IA- "The thing is…" on Saturday, September 12, 2020, LaMar Gene Miller was unexpectedly called home. A beloved husband, brother, dad, grandpa, "Bug Man", friend, camping -card playing Cardinal's fan was suddenly pulled from the game before the final inning. A one of a kind, MVP with his infectious laugh, his love to tease, and the twinkle in his eye, will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to be on his team. A friend to all who crossed his playing field, LaMar will be remembered for his contagious smile, his positive outlook, and ability to bring cheer to others, even at times when the score looked grim. Although he is now running the bases on a bigger diamond, those left in the stands will forever sense his presence among us when there's a hush in the crowd and we hear the undeniable laughter that can only be LaMar. "The problem with that is…." We will miss him.

LaMar was born February 7, 1958 son of Ervin and Jennis Miller and was Co-Owner of Bosch Pest Control in Muscatine.

He survived by his wife Kenlyn, children Amanda Shield, Kyle Poulsen and wife Melissa, Kent Poulsen and Riley Poulsen, three grandchildren, Kane Shield, Reagan and Haiyden Poulsen along with siblings, Lola McAndrew, Jody Miller, Coletta (Errol) Bontrager, Janette Miller, Byron (Anna) Miller, Elaine (Ralph) Jeambey, Karla Grady, Michael Smith and Brenda Berg.

Visitation is scheduled Tuesday, September 15th 5-7 pm at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty; Funeral Services Wednesday 10:30 am at Cedar Valley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Oakridge Cemetery in West Liberty. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for LaMar's family.