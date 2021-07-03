Leah (VanDolah) Timm

May 3, 1934-June 20, 2021

MUSCATINE-Leah (VanDolah) Timm passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20th, 2021 surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly.

Leah was born in 1934 to Raymond and Lola VanDolah. She grew up in rural Illinois and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1952. She married John Timm in 1962 and they raised two daughters together. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed sharing her Bible-based hope with others. She was known for her hospitality and for her delicious home cooking. She had the gift of making her guests feel welcome and at home. She was an animal lover and often rescued strays who were welcome to live on their small acreage along with their horses. She especially loved spending time with her three grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, John and her two daughters, Deb Streck and Becky (Alan) Rusher, both of Muscatine; her three grandchildren, Ben (Ivy) Rusher of Riverside, IA; Gabriel Rusher of Muscatine, IA and Olivia Rusher of Muscatine, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lola VanDolah; her brother, John VanDolah and his wife Ann; her sister Verlea Staats and her husband Calvin.

A memorial service will be held on Zoom on Saturday, July 24th, at 2:00 pm. For Zoom login information call Becky Rusher at 563-272-8895.