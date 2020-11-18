Menu
Lee Ralph Tisinger
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1932
DIED
November 7, 2020

Lee Ralph Tisinger

May 23, 1932-November 7, 2020

DURANT, IA-Lee Ralph Tisinger, age 88, of Durant, IA, died peacefully at home with his wife and family present on November 7, 2020. Private family services and burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Lee was born May 23, 1932 at home, to Clifford and Helen (Mohr) Tisinger. He graduated Tipton High School 1950 after spending his younger years in a one room school house. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Army from Feb. 1953 to Jan. 1955. and rose to the rank of Sergeant before an honorable discharge. He served in Korea for almost 2 years. Lee married Cecelia Clements from Bennett, Iowa on May 28, 1955 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport, IA.

Lee worked as a construction electrician for over 35 years. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and retired 26 years ago. Lee was proud to say: you don't work, you don't get paid.

Lee loved to tell people how long he had been married (over 65 years to his one true love), and how many children, grand children and great grand children he had with his wife, Cecelia. Lee enjoyed working with his hands. He and Cecelia always had a vegetable garden and several flower beds. His greatest joy was family reunions.

Lee is survived by his wife, Cecelia, and their eight children, Timothy (Rhonda) Tisinger, Blue Grass, IA, Thomas (Pearl) Tisinger, Joliet, IL, Robert (Shelly) Tisinger, Durant, IA, Kenneth (Chae) Tisinger, Blue Grass, IA, Christine Tisinger, Muscatine, IA, Steven (Nina) Tisinger, Bennington, NE, Deana (Larry) Cavin, Durant, IA, and Mary (Frank) Best, Columbus Jct., IA; 23 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; three brothers, Eugene Tisinger, East Stroudsburg, PA; Allen Tisinger, West Branch, IA; and Paul Tisinger, Iowa City, IA; and two sisters, Donna Wilkerson, West Branch, IA and Janet Kleckner, West Dundee, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother Wayne, younger sister Patricia Kleckner, and grandson Jason Tisinger.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Father, mentor, and coworker. He was my favorite in each category.
Thomas Tisinger
Family
November 16, 2020
Mom, you were the love of his life, and he made sure we all knew that. His love for you was a model for all of us. I know he will be watching over all of us, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad’s in our hearts forever. Love you.
Mary Best
Daughter
November 14, 2020
Thought and prayers to the family (save me a spot at the family reunion table please)
Stephen (Scott) Kean
Family
November 14, 2020
To Ken and family, My Sincerest sympathy to you and your family. Thinking of you during this time and hope you find peace and gratitude for the years you had with your dad.
Margret Funk
November 14, 2020
To Mom, you lost your best friend of almost 66 years. You both provided us with what we needed growing up. We can never fill dads shoes for you. But we will do our best to take care of you. He loved you so much. We always knew that. Lean on us Mom. We love you. Deana
Deana Cavin
Daughter
November 12, 2020
Many thoughts and prayers to Lee's family. Hoping wonderful memories will help to ease your sorrow.
Lynne Hoffmann
November 12, 2020
I'm Sorry for your loss, prayers to a Great family God Bless Denise
Denise Paustian
November 11, 2020
Deepest condolences during this time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Brad Tisinger
Family
November 11, 2020
Sincere sympathy to you and your family at this time of great loss. We remember your family when you were our neighbors here in Durant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Ron & Connie ( Gruemmer) Shelangoski
Friend
November 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family. Bill always enjoyed his visits with Lee. Rhea
Rhea Krummel
Friend
November 11, 2020
God be with you and your family.
Ruth Viktora
November 11, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. His memories will live on. Neighbor and Friend
Art and Lori
November 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Tisinger family. Lee was always a kind man when we saw him at family events. You could see how much he adored his family. We hope the wonderful memories of him help you all during this difficult time.
Eric and Nicole Stone
November 11, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy to Aunt Ce and my many cousins and family. Uncle Lee was one of my favorite uncles. A great guy who loved his family so much and loved getting together for family reunions. So many fond memories when I was a kid and our families would get together. May God’s peace and blessings be upon the Tysinger family during this time of loss.
Ed and Mickie Clements
Family
November 10, 2020
Beth, Carol and Janet. So very sorry for the loss of your grandfather. Sally and Mark Trulson
Sally E & Mark Trulson
November 10, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the Tisinger Family, especially Tim, Rhonda and Family.
Cheryl Oklock
November 10, 2020
Cecelia and family, it's hard to lose a loved one, especially your husband and your dad. I know you have wonderful memories of him so keep that smile on your face because that is what he would want you to do. Uncle Lee was a great guy and he did love family reunions. He told me that he hoped we would continue the "Clements Clan Reunion" for generations so we could all stay close and know all of the cousins. So let's hope we can continue with this tradition next year. Rest in peace Uncle Lee. We will remember the Good Times! Love you all. Paula & Michael Ruefer, Davenport, IA.
PAULA RUEFER
Family
November 10, 2020
He seemed very mild mannered the couple of times I meet him. He seemed to be a good man.
Dana Techau
Family
November 10, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Tisinger family. Praying for peace and healing.
Julia Druckmiller
November 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Tisinger family. Lee and Cecelia were wonderful next door neighbors for over 20 years.
Erin & Christian Gilroy
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Cecelia and her family. Jean and I had the pleasure of knowing Lee and Cecelia for many years. I worked with Lee. He was one of the good guys. We will miss him.
john inhelder
Friend
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful uncle. Always had a smile and friendly conversation. You will be missed by many.
Kathryn Rains
Family
November 10, 2020
Thinking of you at these times . Will be missed. Terry
Terry Riessen #145
November 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You will all get together someday in heaven
God bless you all.
Jim and Mary Techau
Family
November 10, 2020
Sorry for our loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with at this sad time.
Paul & Mary Fredenburg
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am sorry for your loss prayers for comfort and peace said for your family. Uncle Lee is in the sweet arms of Jesus enjoying his heavenly body . We are all just pilgrims on this earth our destiny is to be home in heaven with our Savior Jesus Christ. I wonder what uncle Lee would say to us about if he could. My thoughts and prayers are with all.
Theresa Kean-Church
Family
November 10, 2020
God give comfort to the family and for them to know they will see him again in heaven
Mary Kean
November 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Family.
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
November 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies. Thinking of Cecelia and family.
Tracey Sulzberger Kemper
Family
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Thoughts and prayer for all of the family.
Teresa Keller
November 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers to all.
Loretta Siebke
Friend
November 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Tisinger family, we will always remember how kind Lee was.
Chris & Rheta Foley
November 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Tisinger family and especially to Ken, Bob, Chris and Tim.
Neal Bockwoldt
Friend
November 9, 2020
We send out deepest sympathies to Cecelia, their children and the entire Tisinger family. Lee was my mother’s (Barbara Richards, née Fisher) first cousin and the closest to her in age, both being born in 1932. My mom passed away in 2015, but always spoke so fondly of her extended family and her Iowa roots. We were all able to join the Tisinger family for their annual reunion in 2000 and had the opportunity to share in the festivities for the first time. That trip remains one of our favorite memories. I take comfort in imagining the cousins having their own family reunion in heaven.
Susan Lawson
Family
November 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all the Tisinger family. He was a great electrician and good teacher for the trade, Steve had the privilege of working with him a few times through out the years...
Steve and Sue Henderson
Friend
November 9, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
November 9, 2020
You have my sincere sympathy, Cecelia and all your family. May he Rest in Peace . Prayers for you all
Marilyn Kean
Friend
November 9, 2020
I worked with Lee off and on before he retired. I enjoyed many laughs with Lee over the years,
Jim Gavin
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020