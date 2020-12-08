LeMoyne E. Hucke

October 15, 1920-December 5, 2020

MUSCATINE-LeMoyne E. Hucke, 100, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Home. Private graveside services will be held at the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for LeMoyne's family and arrangements.

LeMoyne Elmer Hucke was born on October 15, 1920, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Freyermuth) Hucke. LeMoyne proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, from September 25, 1942 – March 3, 1946, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. In 1948, he was united in marriage to Gloria Dunker in Muscatine. LeMoyne worked for the Rock Island Arsenal in logistic support and cost analysis. At the age of 99, on his birthday, LeMoyne traveled with the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards, and working on buildings on his Century Farm, but most of all, he dearly loved to spend time with his granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.

LeMoyne will be missed by his son, Gary Hucke and his wife, Carla of Muscatine; granddaughter, Jessica Knock of Waterloo and two great granddaughters, Madelyn and Cadence.

LeMoyne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria in 2015; one son, Duane Hucke and one sister, Lorraine Shepherd.