Leona M. Gerels
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Leona M. Gerels

May 11, 1948-September 28, 2021

MUSCATINE–Leona M. Gerels, 73, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Lutheran Living.

Leona was born on May 11, 1948, in Muscatine, the daughter of Sherman and Georgiana Kerr Gerels Sr. She married Rodney Farrell on September of 1982. He preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the Island Cemetery. Reverend Dave McIntosh will officiate. Pallbearers will be Leona's family.

Leona enjoyed crocheting and was active in bible study at church. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Zorn of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.

Leona is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Erick Lee Gerels; and her siblings, Ruby Telsrow, Joe Gerels, Shirley Bierman, Sherman (John) Gerels, Darlene Miller, and two infant twin sisters.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Deepest Sympathy goes out to her family and friends. I grew up on Mill St., so I was only about a block from her house. Leona was always a very sweet person. I wish I could be there to pay my last respects.
Marylin Arihood Gardner
School
October 4, 2021
