LeRoy Kemper
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

LeRoy Kemper

January 23, 1943-June 5, 2021

MUSCATINE-LeRoy Kemper, 78, Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Trinity Rock Island with his family by his side. Services will be 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Bloomington Muscatine Friends Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

LeRoy Walter Kemper was born on January 23, 1943 in Muscatine County, the son of Walter and Charlotte (Lobdell) Kemper. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965, stationed in Patuxent, Maryland for 2 years and then on the USSFDR for another 2 years during which he made three trips to the Mediterranean. On October 5, 1986, LeRoy was united in marriage to Patricia Frisbie. He loved talking to people, camping, fishing, attending auctions and always had to have his coffee. LeRoy enjoyed keeping busy; over the years he drove semi for 40 plus years, was a night stocker at Walmart, delivered countertops for V.H. Willis, tanks for Sweetland Feed, worked for the U.S. Army Corp of Eng. and owned his own lawn care and odd job business.

LeRoy will be missed by his children, Darrin (Renee) Kemper of Letts, Chad Kemper and Lee (Brenda) Kirk of Davenport; step-children, Candace (Chuck) Harland of Muscatine, Michelle Barnes of Washington, Lori (Dewayne) Deloach of Georgia, Jeff (Lisa) Hollenbeck of Muscatine, and Mark Jackson and Bruce Jackson both of Muscatine; sisters, Lois Thornburg of Texas, Gloria Batteau of Muscatine, Karen (Chuck) Rohm of Coralville and Myra Davis of Montpelier and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two step-children, Janet Jackson and Clyde Frisbie; step-brother, Travis Shankle; step-sister, Patti Atwell; step-mother and three brothers-in-law.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Jun
10
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences. I knew Leroy many years ago and was a great friend. My blessings to his family
Linda Douglas
June 10, 2021
