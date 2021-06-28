Linnie A. Bohling

November 9, 1930-June 25, 2021

MUSCATINE-Linnie A. Bohling, 90, of Muscatine, formerly of Letts passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Lutheran Assisted Living. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Island United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Letts Cemetery. Following burial, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Island United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine. Memorials may be directed to the Island United Methodist Church or the Letts Fire Department.

Linnie Alyce Rieke was born on November 9, 1930 in Muscatine County, the daughter of Oliver H. and Nina L. (Dalton) Rieke. On August 27, 1949, Linnie was united in marriage to Robert L. Bohling at the Island United Methodist Church. Linnie worked for The Hon Company in production and later in retirement years worked at The Hon Company in the mail room part-time. She was a member of the Island United Methodist Church, served on the ICC committee at the church and helped at the Muscatine American Legion. Linnie enjoyed shopping, embroidery, watching The Iowa Hawkeyes sporting events and making her potato salad and desserts for the Letts Fire Department annual fish fry. Her greatest enjoyment was attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Linnie will be deeply missed by her children, Roberta (Melvin) Jacobs of Muscatine, Jeffrey (Barbara) Bohling of Muscatine and Mark (Cindy) Bohling of Letts; grandchildren, Corey (Julie) Jacobs, Kim (Phillip) Nelson, Ben (Kelly) Bohling, Brett (Jessica Whitlock) Bohling, Austin Bohling and Aaron Bohling; great-grandchildren, Nicholaus and Katlin Sanders, Nolan Gerdes, Brandon Jacobs, Lauren Jacobs, Jack Bohling, Max Bohling and Henry Bohling; great-great grandchildren, Maverick Sanders, Florence Jacobs, Zelda Sloan and Baker Sanders and sister-in-law, Connie Bohling.

Linnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 2002; two brothers, James and Gerald Rieke and one great-granddaughter, Alexandria.