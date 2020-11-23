Loren William Wiebel

July 18, 1950-November 21, 2020

ZEARING-Loren William Wiebel, 70, of Zearing, IA formerly of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

Loren was born in Muscatine, IA on July 18, 1950 to Arthur and Esther (Hebner) Wiebel.

Loren retired from HON Industries in 2005. Previously he worked for the Atalissa and Wilton Police Departments.

He enjoyed stockcar racing.

Loren proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He married Sandi Flack on July 2, 1971 in Rock Island, IL.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton, IA, with military honors. Social distancing and masks are required.

Loren is survived and lovingly remembered by his sons: Bryan (Jen) Wiebel of Altoona, IA and Patrick of Grandview, IA and granddaughters: Rebecca Wiebel of Cedar Falls & Christina Wiebel of Columbus Junction, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Doris Sick and Norma Ford.