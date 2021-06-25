Lorraine Batchelor

March 13, 1926-June 23, 2021

MUSCATINE–Lorraine Batchelor, 95, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Premier Estates of Muscatine.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 29, 2021, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Chris Marshall will officiate. There will be a time of food and fellowship at First Baptist Church in the family center following the service. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Holden Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Lorraine was born on March 13, 1926, in Wapello, the daughter of Lee W. and Marguerite Elfers Smith. She married Raymond E. Batchelor on August 2, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1971.

Lorraine graduated from Muscatine High School in 1944. She was a member of the Musserville United Methodist Church. Lorraine retired from Walmart after 12 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her four children, Janis Bunn and her husband, Michael Sr., of Muscatine, Rick Batchelor, Karen Proffitt, and Charles Batchelor and his wife, Jana, of Muscatine; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two siblings, Robert L. Smith in 1965 and Janet M. Roelle in 1997; son-in-law, Bob Proffitt in 2010; and her granddaughters, Michelle Bunn Cacho in 2016 and Stephany Bunn Barton in 2020.