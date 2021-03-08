Lucille Behrens Frieden

August 28, 1930-March 5, 2021

BETTENDORF-Lucille Behrens Frieden, 90, from Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. Born August 28, 1930 in Muscatine, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Florence and John Behrens. She was married to Richard Frieden on March 11, 1951.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Shelly Frieden and her husband, Jeff Hall; son, Rick Frieden; granddaughter, Jacy Rangel and her wife Emilee Rangel; step-grandchildren Kathy, Anna, Alex and Oleg Hall; great-grandson, Mason Rangel; sister-in-law, Joan Behrens and cousin, Ruth Behrens Starkweather.

Lucille is predeceased by her loving husband in 2018; daughter, Christine Frieden; brother, DeWayne Behrens; and sister, Roletta Behrens.

Lucille and Richard Frieden will be laid to rest together on Monday, August 2, 2021. Private burial will take place at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life for Richard and Lucille will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, formerly known as Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Homes, 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the family in memory of Lucille. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.