Lucy Hahn

February 19, 1938-December 14, 2020

MUSCATINE-Lucy Hahn, 82, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at SunnyBrook.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Walnut Street, Muscatine, Iowa, 52761.

Lucy was born on February 19, 1938, in Muscatine, the daughter of Robert and Thelma Crow Griffin. She married Thomas Hahn on August 19, 1956, and later divorced in 2000.

Lucy graduated from Muscatine High School in 1956. She earned her bachelor's degree for social work from Marycrest College. Lucy was a member of the PEO, TTT, and Bridge Club. She was known for her strength and personality, loyalty, cerebral worldly thinking, and being a very good conversationalist. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her friends, knitting, and traveling. She had a passion and love for music. Lucy was a featured singer with the Quad City Symphony in Handel's Messiah, Elks Chanters, and also sang the National Anthem at Wrigley Field. She was the world's best sister who gave constant love and support.

She is survived by her children, Brian Hahn and his wife, Janell, Ginger Hahn, and Lucinda Hoopes and her husband, Fred, all of Muscatine; seven grandchildren, Jessica Drake-Metzger and her husband, Rob, Jeremy Drake and his wife, Julie, Ben Hoopes and his wife, Stacey, Zach Hoopes and his wife, Katie, Sam Hoopes and his wife, Erica, Griffin Hahn and his wife, Jessica, and Lex Hahn; 13 great grandchildren, Madeleine, Carter, Tom, Nick, Braedyn, Emmery, Hadley, Dexter, Grace, Natalie, Blaire, Henry, and Isaac; and one sister, Janet Bawmann of Rock Island, Illinois.

Lucy is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mary Kay Griffin.