Lucy Hahn
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Muscatine High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Lucy Hahn

February 19, 1938-December 14, 2020

MUSCATINE-Lucy Hahn, 82, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at SunnyBrook.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Walnut Street, Muscatine, Iowa, 52761.

Lucy was born on February 19, 1938, in Muscatine, the daughter of Robert and Thelma Crow Griffin. She married Thomas Hahn on August 19, 1956, and later divorced in 2000.

Lucy graduated from Muscatine High School in 1956. She earned her bachelor's degree for social work from Marycrest College. Lucy was a member of the PEO, TTT, and Bridge Club. She was known for her strength and personality, loyalty, cerebral worldly thinking, and being a very good conversationalist. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her friends, knitting, and traveling. She had a passion and love for music. Lucy was a featured singer with the Quad City Symphony in Handel's Messiah, Elks Chanters, and also sang the National Anthem at Wrigley Field. She was the world's best sister who gave constant love and support.

She is survived by her children, Brian Hahn and his wife, Janell, Ginger Hahn, and Lucinda Hoopes and her husband, Fred, all of Muscatine; seven grandchildren, Jessica Drake-Metzger and her husband, Rob, Jeremy Drake and his wife, Julie, Ben Hoopes and his wife, Stacey, Zach Hoopes and his wife, Katie, Sam Hoopes and his wife, Erica, Griffin Hahn and his wife, Jessica, and Lex Hahn; 13 great grandchildren, Madeleine, Carter, Tom, Nick, Braedyn, Emmery, Hadley, Dexter, Grace, Natalie, Blaire, Henry, and Isaac; and one sister, Janet Bawmann of Rock Island, Illinois.

Lucy is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mary Kay Griffin.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Your mom was always sunny!
Marla Hoopes Niffen
December 19, 2020
Extending my sincere sympathy to Lucys family May their memories comfort them.
phyllis lucas
December 16, 2020
Thinking of you with deepest sympathy. This has been a every tough year. I know you have great memories to help you through this. Your mom and I were friends since grade school. Lots of memories.
Aunt Dede and Uncle Jim
December 15, 2020
Deepest sympathies Brian and janell
Douglas Ricklefs
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this , What a lovely lady , I got to know her at Sunnybrook My condolences
Sandi Maylone
December 15, 2020
