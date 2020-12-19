M. G. Thomas Schauland, DO

March 25, 1945- December 14, 2020

BARBOURSVILLE, West Virginia-Dr. M. G. Thomas "Tom" Schauland, 75, passed away suddenly on Dec. 14, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1945, in Davenport, Iowa. Tom was the son of Evelyn L. and Marlin F. Schauland of Muscatine, Iowa. He graduated with his Doctorate of Osteopathy in 1972 from The University of Osteopathic Medicine and the Health Sciences in Iowa.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Barbara Gainer Schauland, and stepdaughter, Chelsea Glass; son, M.T. Ryan Schauland; daughter, Tiffany Erickson and Ryan, and their 3 children, Ella, Nolan, and Elin; Cousin, Cindi Morrison and George; brother-in-law, Dale Johnson, nephew, Jamie Schell; great-niece, Mallory Pedersen Schell; and Cousin, Marvin Krieger and family.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Marlin F. and Evelyn L. Schauland and his sister, Susan Schauland Johnson.

Memorial Service will be held at Beacon of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, Huntington, W.VA. at 3:00 PM, Saturday, 12/19/2020. Masks and social distancing required.

Livestream either ZOOM or YouTube

ZOOM meeting ID#91547025708, Passcode#945386

YouTube: beacon of hope sda church huntington wva