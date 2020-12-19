Menu
Dr. M. G. Thomas "Tom" Schauland
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

M. G. Thomas Schauland, DO

March 25, 1945- December 14, 2020

BARBOURSVILLE, West Virginia-Dr. M. G. Thomas "Tom" Schauland, 75, passed away suddenly on Dec. 14, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1945, in Davenport, Iowa. Tom was the son of Evelyn L. and Marlin F. Schauland of Muscatine, Iowa. He graduated with his Doctorate of Osteopathy in 1972 from The University of Osteopathic Medicine and the Health Sciences in Iowa.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Barbara Gainer Schauland, and stepdaughter, Chelsea Glass; son, M.T. Ryan Schauland; daughter, Tiffany Erickson and Ryan, and their 3 children, Ella, Nolan, and Elin; Cousin, Cindi Morrison and George; brother-in-law, Dale Johnson, nephew, Jamie Schell; great-niece, Mallory Pedersen Schell; and Cousin, Marvin Krieger and family.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Marlin F. and Evelyn L. Schauland and his sister, Susan Schauland Johnson.

Memorial Service will be held at Beacon of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, Huntington, W.VA. at 3:00 PM, Saturday, 12/19/2020. Masks and social distancing required.

Livestream either ZOOM or YouTube

ZOOM meeting ID#91547025708, Passcode#945386

YouTube: beacon of hope sda church huntington wva


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.
I wan to offer sympathy to Tom's family, as I remember Tom when we lived in Muscatine.
Mary Kautz Boshart
December 21, 2020
I have wonderful memories of Tom during our high school years. Judy (Leu) Pare
Judy Pare
Classmate
December 19, 2020
I grew up with Tom In Muscatine. We were classmates in Junior High and High School. Many great memories. Tom was always up for a good time, but was also an excellent student and good friend to many. Later in life my family and I were next door neighbors to his parents. Every time I saw them I was reminded of Tom. The same great traits I saw in Tom years before were exemplified in his parents. Have to smile thinking of how fortunate we were to have them all in our lives. Sincerest condolences on your loss.
Terry Kautz
December 19, 2020
