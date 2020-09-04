MARCELLA BIEBER

March 10, 1923- September 2, 2020

MUSCATINE-Marcella Caroline Bieber, 97, of Muscatine, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Sunny Brook at Muscatine.

She will have a private funeral service, rosary, and visitation at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Marcella was born on March 10, 1923, in Muscatine, the daughter of Frank and Nellie Frankenreiter Peyerl. She married Robert Bieber on May 5, 1942, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death in 2003.

She is survived by her eight children, Deanna Borne and her husband, Allen, Michele Lane, Robert F. Bieber, Craig Bieber and his wife, Patricia, Randy Bieber and his wife, Joyce, Dr. Kevin Bieber, Sherri Lytle and her husband, Gene, and Lori Augspurger and her husband, Dr. John; 16 grandchildren, Tim and Greg Bennett, Matt Lane, Kelly Black, Brett, Schuyler, Christian, Steven, Thomas, Michael, and Nathan Bieber, Alison Graham, Jacob, Justin, Collin, and Austin Lytle; 13 great grandchildren, Bill, Sam, Abigail, Chris and Alex Bennett, Avery and Ryan Lane, Remi and Clea Black, Jade, Gage and Griffin Bieber, and Jayla Lytle; and a sister Marilyn Cooney who passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; one brother, Francis Peyerl; one sister, Darlene Cooper; and two grandchildren, Chris Bennett and Eric Bieber.

Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary Mathias Catholic Parish, St. Mary's Cemetery Association, or Unity Point Hospice.

Marcella's family would like to thank Megan and her staff at Sunny Brook, and Pastor Ken and the staff of Unity Point Hospice for all their support and loving care for their mother.