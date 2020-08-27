Margaret R. Marolf

January 4, 1928-August 16, 2020

MUSCATINE-Margaret R. Marolf, age 92 1/2, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Lutheran Living.

Margaret R. Marolf was born January 4, 1928, to John L. and Lena R. (Weiss) Marolf in Cedar County, Iowa.

Her family moved to the farm in Muscatine County. Margaret resided at the farm most of her life and assisted in tending to the farm needs. Outside of the farm, she worked as a housekeeper for Herb Townsend, in which she retired from there.

Margaret knew the Lord and was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Muscatine. She enjoyed researching family history. She served countless years as Secretary for "The Descendants of Gottlieb and Dorthea Kaufmann" family reunion. The gathering for the family reunion began in 1916. Cousins scattered from all over the US and other countries come to Wilton to continue the annual tradition.

She is survived by her sister, June Welton of Huntington Beach, Calif.; three nephews, Jeff Welton and his wife, Debra, John Welton and his sons, Nathan and Carter, and James Welton; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Edwin Marolf and Ernest Marolf.

Private funeral services will be held due to COVID-19. To view the service from home, please visit the following link, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 @ 11:00am: https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/margaret-marolf. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, Muscatine, Iowa. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.