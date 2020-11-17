Margo Behrend

September 25, 1945-November 13, 2020

MUSCATINE-Margo Behrend, 75, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Trinity Hospital in Muscatine. A Celebration of Life with burial in Greenwood Cemetery will be held at a later date. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Margo Lu Johnson was born on September 25, 1945 in Muscatine the daughter of William and Alberta (Lutz) Johnson. Margo was a 1963 graduate of Muscatine High School and went on to Hurley Cosmetology School in Davenport. On June 27, 1965 she was united in marriage to Melvin "Sonny" Behrend in Muscatine. Margo worked as a hairdresser at Catherine's Beauty Shop and later in life was a bar manager at the Eagles Lodge, both being in Muscatine. Margo along with Sonny did foster care in Muscatine for over 20 years, bringing many children into their home. She enjoyed camping and family vacations to the Dells. Her greatest enjoyment and love was being with her children and her grandchildren, following them in all their activities and all they did.

Margo will be deeply missed by her daughter, LuAnn Behrend Kerr of Davenport; son, Jeremy Behrend of Muscatine; three grandsons, Jesse, Chase and Tanner Esmoil and two great-granddaughters, Reese and Gracie Esmoil; brother-in-law, Bill Behrend and sister-in-law, Jane Watters.

She was preceded in death by his parents; her husband Melvin "Sonny" Behrend on August 26, 2019; sister, Catherine Tammenga; brother, Tony Johnson; niece, Kim Behrend; brother-in-law, Jim Behrend and sister-in-law, Sheila Behrend.