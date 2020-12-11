Maria Robles Murguia

September 12, 1960-December 9, 2020

MUSCATINE-Maria Robles Murguia, 60, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home peacefully surrounded by her family. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Maria's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine in caring for Maria's family.

Maria was born on September 12, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Carmen Jimenez. Maria was united in marriage to Jose Murguia in Muscatine. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching her grandchildren, cooking, shopping and jewelry.

Maria will be deeply missed by her husband, Jose; children, Jose, Jr., Edward (Jenni) Murguia, Laura (Juan Izaguirre) Murguia and Alicia (Logan) Marolf, all of Muscatine; nine grandchildren; four sisters, Lupe, Grace, Stella and Irma; and two brothers, Ricky and Raul.

Maria was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers, Juan and Carlos.