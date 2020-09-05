MARILYN G. COONEY

November 6, 1932- September 3, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Marilyn G. Cooney, 87, of Muscatine, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Lutheran Living, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish or the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Marilyn was born on November 6, 1932, in Muscatine, the daughter of Frank and Nellie Frankenreiter Peyerl. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Mary Catholic High School. On August 2, 1952, she was united in marriage to Marvin Cooney.

Marilyn worked at Northwestern Bell, Misco, and retired from HJ Heinz.

Marilyn was a devout Catholic and a member of the Belles of St. Mary's. She was also Cardinals and Hawkeye fan. Her hobbies included traveling, bingo, garage sales, and collecting antiques.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Marvin; four sons, David Cooney and wife, Linda, of Muscatine, Glen Cooney and wife, Susan, of White River Junction, Vermont, Al Cooney and wife, Denise, of Muscatine, and Brian Cooney and wife, Annie, of Davis California; three daughters, Leanne Theobald and husband, Mike, of Muscatine, Dawn Lowry of Dubuque, and Leslie Strajack and husband, Mike, of Davenport; 14 grandchildren, Leia, Travis, Kyle, Sarah, Marcie, Todd, Austin, Glen, Brad, Amy, Collin, Greg, Shannon, Abbey; and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark Cooney; one brother, Francis Peyerl; and two sisters, Darlene Cooper and Marcella Bieber.