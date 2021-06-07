Marion E. Michael

February 8, 1926-May 27, 2021

MUSCATINE-Marion E. Michael, 95, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church or Sunnybrook in Marion's name.

Marion E. Tomfeld was born on February 8, 1926, in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of J. Frederick and Jean B. (Darrow) Tomfeld. She attended the University of Iowa. On April 26, 1959, she was united in marriage to George A. Michael in Muscatine. Marion and her husband, George, owned and operated Bamford Studio. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees, United Methodist Women, Pilot Club, P.E.O., Eastern Star and Past Matrons. Marion enjoyed biking, camping, golfing, dancing, playing tennis, hiking in Colorado, traveling with her husband and family, knitting, word searches, and jigsaw puzzles, but most of all, she dearly loved to spend time with her friends and family. Marion had a very lively spirit and enjoyed life immensely! She was strong-willed and had much "wit and wisdom" to share. One always knew Marion was around by her contagious laugh and voice that carried. She was most often the life of the party, and her adventurous spirit told her to try anything, at least once. Marion had a fierce devotion to her family and friends. She will be remembered by many for her love of crazy socks.

Marion will be deeply missed by her children, Matthew Michael of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Katheryn Van Pelt and husband, Ken of Ames and two grandchildren, Megan Van Pelt and her fiancé, Jackson Johnson and Brandon Van Pelt.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George in 2007, and one brother, Madison Tomfeld and his wife, Mary.