Marjorie L. Martin

July 21, 1923-June 2, 2021

Marjorie L. Martin, 97, of Camdenton, Missouri, formerly of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. Visitation will be held 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. A private funeral service will be held and burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Memorials may be given to Friends of South Bethel Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Marjorie was born July 21, 1923, the daughter of Lloyd and Grace (Hain) Dickinson in Cedar County, Iowa. She was a charter member of the Cedar Pep 4-H Club. She graduated from Wilton Jct. High School with the Class of 1940. She married Maurice A. Martin May 18, 1943 at the Burr Oak Grove Family Farm in Cedar County, Iowa.

Marjorie and Maurice owned and operated the Cove Restaurant in Moscow, Iowa for many years before retiring in 1978 and moving to Camdenton. Marjorie was a former member of South Bethel Methodist Church and current member of the Camdenton United Methodist Church. She was a fifty year member of the Order of Eastern Star: Purity Chapter, Wilton. Marjorie enjoyed fishing, playing cards and was adventurous, parasailing on her 80th birthday. She was tech-savvy and spent hours on her cell phone and iPad, following her family on social media.

Marjorie's legacy continues through her son Gary (Linda) Martin of Scottsdale; daughters Cheryl (Michael) Heinrich of Camdenton, Missouri and Mary (Craig) Ziegenhorn of Kansas City, Missouri; eight grandchildren,14 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy (Robert) Drake of Poulsbo, Washington and Laurel Jensen of Linden, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; son, Douglas Ross Martin; and brother, Charles Dickinson.