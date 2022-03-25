Martha Rose Epperly Jackson

November 25, 1928-March 10, 2022

MUSCATINE-Memorial services for Martha Rose Epperly Jackson, 93 of Muscatine, formerly of Joy, Illinois, will be Tuesday, March 29th at 11:00 AM at the Wesley United Methodist Church, Muscatine, with visitation one hour prior to services. Martha Roses's request of donating her body to the University of Iowa Medical School was honored and her burial will be later in Peniel Cemetery, Joy, Illinois. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church. Martha Rose died on March 10, 2022, at Lutheran Homes, Muscatine, Iowa.

Martha Rose was born on November 25, 1928, in Fulton County, Illinois to Robert & Hazel (McGillicuddy) Rubart. In 1947, she married Marion David Epperly. He preceded her in death in 1968. She then married, Clarence Jackson, and he preceded her in death in 1986.

Martha Rose was a dedicated elementary school teacher in the Rockridge School district. After retiring, she became licensed in insurance and assisted with Pre-K students. She was very active in the Joy United Methodist Church and then the Wesley United Methodist Church, sharing her talents in guitar, piano, and Harp. She was a member of the Harpers Delight Group, Frank Clark Band and the Illinois City Saddle Club with her favorite horse, Goldie. She loved raising goats and cows, quilting for her grandchildren, gardening, and writing poetry.

Martha Rose is survived by her children: Mark (Laurie) Epperly of Sherrard; Marlon (Terry) Epperly of Shawnee, KS; Marvin (Sandy) Epperly of Illinois City; Grandchildren: Candace (Kyle) Gagliardo; Julia (Patrick) Hogue; Tonya (Mark) Kracht; Wendy (Brent) Miller; Elizabeth Epperly; Erin Epperly; Roxie (Josh) Mills; Katrina (Rico) Rawls; Martin Epperly; Maronda (Brian) Mellor; many great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 husbands; and a son, Marshall Epperly.