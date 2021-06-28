Mary Lou Cox

June 20, 1935-June 26, 2021

NEW BOSTON–Mary Lou Cox, 86, of Eliza, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home.

Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Eliza Community Church. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mary Lou was born on June 20, 1935, in Muscatine, the daughter of Raleigh and Gertrude Hecht Rieke. She married Charles LeRoy Cox on November 25, 1955, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death in 2017.

She worked in the feed service for over 40 years. She started out at Eliza Feed Mill and later joined Hanson's Feed Service. She worked the last 25 years of her career with Stan and Karla Boruff at County Line Argri Service in Buffalo Prairie.

Mary Lou was a faithful member of the Eliza Community Church and Ladies Eliza Aide.

She enjoyed working and visiting with people. Mary Lou cared about everyone. She fell in love with the Eliza Community and always put her faith and family first. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and passed her love for the Hawkeyes down to her grandchildren.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Denise Marston (Randy) of Joy, and Tim Cox (Tammy) of Eliza; six grandchildren, Ryan Cox (Dorothy), Evan Marston (Michelle), Dustin Marston (Sarah), Kevin Cox (Ann Utter), Ashley Bierman (Vicente Larios), and Brittany Hessman (Mark); 19 great grandchildren, Kiersten, Autumn, Colby, Brylee, Carmen, Chloee, Kinzee, Tenlee, Collin, Chase, C.J., Carlee, Kendall, Adam, Cruz, Grayson, Kara, Carson, and Nora; sister, Darlene Mische of Palatine, sister-in-law, Roberta Rieke of Camdenton, Missouri, brother-in-law, Ralph 'Red' Cox (Sharon) of Dolliver, Iowa, sister-in-law, Elaine Czerwinski (Mark) of Moline, and sister-in-law, Peg Cox of Eliza; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Patrice; grandson, Adam Marston; brother, Richard Rieke; and brothers-in-law, Sterling Mische and Kenny Cox.