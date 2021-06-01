Menu
Mary Ann Freeland
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kimzey Funeral Home
213 N Main St
Mount Pleasant, IA

Mary Ann Freeland

June 30, 1941-May 27, 2021

Mary Ann Freeland, 79, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Omaha and Decatur, NE and Ackley and Melcher-Dallas, IA passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Park Place Elder Living.

A family graveside service for Mary Ann will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 5 at Saint Alphonsus Cemetery, Mount Pleasant. Father Dominick McManus of Des Moines, IA, will officiate. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Friday, June 4 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday evening.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Hope Haven Area Development Center, Mount Pleasant Public Library or the Mount Pleasant REC Center. Online condolences may be directed to and full obituary viewed at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Survivors include her husband, John of Mt. Pleasant; 2 children – Kathleen (David) Lippold of West Des Moines, IA and granddaughter Caitlyn Lippold, and James (Anita) Freeland of Fayetteville, North Carolina and her daughters Rebekah and Clary; a brother, Robert (Jane) Toller of Texas and nephew Robert Toller of Oklahoma.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kimzey Funeral Home
213 N Main St, Mount Pleasant, IA
Jun
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Saint Alphonsus Cemetery
Mount Pleasant, IA
